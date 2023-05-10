Weather Forecast: Warm weather on the way

MISSOULA — Mostly dry conditions here on your Wednesday with highs in the 60s. A few pop showers can't be ruled out as well, but for the most part we'll be dry.

The same weather set up is expected Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Once again a few showers can't be ruled out, however, most will be dry.

High pressure builds Friday and continues into the weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday then 70s and low 80s Sunday.

Temperatures continue to warm into the mid and even upper 80s going into next week.