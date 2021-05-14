Weather Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Expect almost identical conditions Friday to what we saw Thursday across western Montana. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening for west-central and southwest Montana. These will be spotty at best with very little precipitation expected.

Warm and dry weather is expected Saturday through Tuesday of next week with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s Saturday then 70s and 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The warmest day of that stretch will be Monday with highs mostly in the low to mid 80s.

We are watching for our next system to move in by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This system will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms along with cooler air back to the forecast. How much moisture we will receive is still uncertain, those details will be ironed out over the coming days. Right now temperatures look to drop quite dramatically with this system we'll go from the 70s and 80s to the 50s and 60s by Thursday.