Weather Forecast: Warm with isolated storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — A few isolated thunderstorms are developing this morning for parts of northwest Montana. This is just a sign of things to come today. Generally we'll be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, a few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible by the late afternoon and evening. Storms today will be most widespread east of the divide. West of the divide, Philipsburg, Anaconda, Deer Lodge and Georgetown Lake have the best chance to see these storms.

It will also be breezy Tuesday with winds gusting around 20-25 mph. This will create choppy lake conditions especially on Flathead Lake.

A cold front drops temperatures into the 70s with breezy winds sticking around Wednesday. Once again expect choppy lake conditions.

Temperatures will be on the rise to end the week and into the weekend with low 90s returning by Saturday.

A better chance of thunderstorms return Sunday and Monday of next week as our next low pressure system moves through the northern Rockies.