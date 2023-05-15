Weather Forecast: Warm with scattered storms this week

MISSOULA - Two weather systems dominate our weather pattern to start the week. High pressure keeps us warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

At the same time, a low pressure is moving slowly north from the desert southwest.

This system will bring scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms Monday - Thursday of this week.

After this low moves out, high pressure remains for the weekend allowing temperatures to warm even more.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Friday then mid 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

