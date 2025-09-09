Weather Forecast: Warm with scattered storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain slightly above normal today and tomorrow topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoons and evenings. Storms won't be widespread, but those who fall under the heavier bands could see heavy rain.

Temperatures cool Thursday as highs drop into the 70s. Temperatures then remain in the 60s and 70s through the rest of the week and continue into the weekend.

It shaping up that Thursday and Friday will be our best chance for rain this week as a low pressure slowly moves through.

Not as widespread, but a few scattered showers and storms then stick around into the upcoming weekend.