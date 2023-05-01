Weather Forecast: Warm with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday

Very warm temperatures continue for western Montana through Thursday with highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the region. For those that see these storms, brief heavy rain and small hail will be possible.

Models are pointing to a pattern shift back to cool and active weather by Friday. Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with highs in the 70s.

The weekend will see temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s with rain showers. This pattern looks to continue into the start of next week.