Weather Forecast: Warm with T'storms Saturday

MISSOULA — Warm and mostly sunny for your Friday as highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s around the region.

We're then looking at another warm day Saturday, in fact temperatures could even be a few degrees warmer than today.

One thing to keep in mind for Saturday plans, afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to the forecast as a cold front approaches.

Warm with T'storms Saturday

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

The best chance for these storms will be locations east of the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

As the cold front moves through, expect highs in the 60s and 70s Sunday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the day.

Behind the cold front, we will move into an active and cooler weather pattern next week.

Highs will be running in the 50s to low 60s along scattered rain showers each day through Wednesday.

