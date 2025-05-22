Weather Forecast: Warmer and drier for the Memorial Day Weekend

MISSOULA — Expect scattered rain showers around Western Montana this afternoon as a low pressure works its way through the Northern Rockies.

Highs today are mostly in the 60s.

Things start to change Friday, but especially this weekend, as a strong ridge of high pressure builds.

A few lingering showers could still set up Friday, however, with high pressure on the way, most of us stay dry with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

The best chance for some afternoon showers will be across Northwest Montana.

We are looking at a sunny and warm Memorial Day Weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday, upper 70s to low 80s Sunday, then low to mid 80s Monday.

Warm weather is expected to continue through next week with temperatures remaining in the 70s to low 80s.

Along with this, there will be a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop each day as well.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: