Weather Forecast: Warmer and drier through mid week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will warm up for the middle of the week, but even with that being said, the warm up just brings temperatures back to seasonal normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday then upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A return to wet weather moves in for the weekend. Thunderstorms will be possible on Friday and Saturday for western Montana with highs remaining in upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures drop a bit Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to upper 60s. Expect scattered rain showers to stick around both days.

Looking at the first few weeks of June, models aren't showing any major warm ups on the horizon. Temperatures look to remain right around seasonal average topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.