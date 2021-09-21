Weather Forecast: Warmer and dry weather ahead

MISSOULA — After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up quite nicely for the last full day of summer. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

As a reminder, tonight will be a beautiful one, as a clear sky provides exceptional viewing of the full Harvest Moon.

Temperatures warm even more Wednesday. The first day of Fall with see highs ranging in the low to upper 70s. A dry and weak cold front will bring increasing clouds to western Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening, however, no rain is expected with this front.

After a brief cool down Thursday (60s to low 70s) temperatures will be on the rise again through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be running about 10 degrees above average topping out in the mid 70s to low 80s.