Weather Forecast: Warmer than average highs stick around

MISSOULA - Many of Western Montana's valleys had their first frost (if not freeze) of the season this morning, with lows dropping into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Erin Yost

As a matter of fact, June 5th was the last time it was colder than 40° in Missoula, but 109 days later, we hit 36° this morning! The longest period above 40° was 121 days back in 1931.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the northern Rockies allowing for chilly mornings (albeit not as frosty moving beyond Tuesday morning), hazy skies at times with otherwise sunny and warm afternoons. Highs will top out above average in the upper 70s to mid-80s through Thursday.

The ridge looks to flatten a bit Thursday evening into Friday, ushering in breezy, westerly winds. Highs Friday will drop into the low to mid 70s — still just a touch above normal for this time of year.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: