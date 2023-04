MISSOULA - Our next weather system will bring some scattered rain showers to western Montana tonight.

Rain will be light with a few snow showers in the mountains.

High pressure builds Saturday through Monday.

Highs will be in the 50s Saturday, 60s Sunday then 70s are possible Monday!

A cold front drops temperatures and brings another round of rain and snow Monday night through Wednesday.

Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then return to the low and mid-50s by Thursday.