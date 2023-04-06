Weather Forecast: Warmer weather this weekend

MISSOULA- A brief break from the precipitation sets up today with dry weather and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to upper 50s Friday and Saturday.

A few scattered showers remain possible on both days, however, models have trended downwards with this.

Most of the precipitation is expected to fall in the mountains with valleys remaining mostly dry, other than a few light rain showers.

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be very nice with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Models have really been struggling with the timing of the next cold front next week.

Over the past 24 hours, they have now shifted back to where they were earlier this week.

That means Monday is now expected to be warm again, with highs in the low to upper 60s.

The cold front now is expected to move through Monday night bringing cooler temperatures along with rain and snow back to the forecast starting Tuesday.

