Weather Forecast: Warmer with hazy skies Wednesday

MISSOULA — For today, a wind shift to the southwest will bring warmer air along with increasing smoke from area wildfires burning in California, Washington and Oregon. It won't be as smoky compared to what we have experienced this summer, however, a return to those hazy skies is expected.

Luckily this won't last to long as our next low pressure system moves in to end the week.

As this system approaches, much of the smoke will begin to clear Thursday. Temperatures will also drop a bit with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

The low is expected to track along the Montana/Canadian border Friday. This will allow rain showers to return primarily for areas along and north of I-90. For locations south of I-90 drier conditions are expected with just a few light showers possible. All of the region will experience cooler temperatures with this system as highs drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few showers will linger into Saturday as temperatures remain below average topping out in the low to mid 70s.

The start of next week will bring a return to sunny and seasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday and Monday.