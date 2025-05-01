Weather Forecast: Warmest temps of the year

MISSOULA — Sunny and fantastic weather for this Thursday. Highs are mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High pressure with the warmest temperatures of the year are expected Friday and Saturday.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for most locations.

Changes start Saturday night and continue into Sunday as a cold front moves through. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on both Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like the best chance for thunderstorms will be Saturday evening as the front is moving through.

Highs Sunday will drop back into the 50s and low 60s.

Warm weather quickly returns next week with highs back in the 70s and even 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: