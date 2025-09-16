Weather Forecast: Warming and drying trend for the rest of the week

MISSOULA - High pressure builds in today, allowing for a very nice warming and drying trend for the rest of the work-week.

Daytime highs will rise from the mid 70s to low 80s Tuesday into the upper 70s to almost mid 80s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & even Saturday with patchy morning fog.

Weather Forecast: 9.16.25

The National Weather Service warns, “gardeners beware as this is a sneaky time of year as longer nights under clear skies often cause overnight lows to be several degrees cooler than guidance may suggest”.

Watch for frost potential in the higher valleys along the Divide along with common cold spots in the Bitterroot, Missoula and Flathead valleys. The chilliest night looks to be Tuesday. I think the likeliest area for potential frost will be along the Divide, however.

Erin Yost

This weekend looks to showcase a southwesterly flow, ushering in a minor cool-down along with shower and thunderstorms development. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for Sunday.

