Weather Forecast: Warming and drying trend takes shape into the weekend

MISSOULA- We've seen a chilly Thursday as we sit behind the passage of a cold front, but a nice warming and drying trend will take shape Friday into the weekend... so make sure you get outside and enjoy it!

PM Weather: 3.26.26

Highs will top out in the low 50s to around 60° for Friday under mainly sunny skies and reach further into the mid 50s to mid 60s across western Montana Saturday and Sunday.

NWS notes "if you're planning to burn piles this weekend, be aware that Friday and Saturday afternoons will be very dry. Minimum relative humidities will drop into the teens and 20s across southwest Montana and Lemhi County, ID".

A few more clouds will develop Saturday and Sunday, but I'd still call it a partly cloudy weekend... they'll really increase Sunday night as a slightly cooler and wetter pattern begins to move in for much of next week: expect breezy conditions, valley rain and even some mountain snow returning to the passes.