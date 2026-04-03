Weather Forecast: Warming & drying trend for the weekend

MISSOULA - We continue to dry out (and will eventually clear out) heading into Friday night as high pressure builds in.

Weather Forecast: 4.3.26

That ridge will provide a very nice warming and drying trend for the region this weekend into early next week.

Look for ample sunshine Saturday with patchy morning fog and highs in the mid 50s to around 60°… upper 50s to upper 60s Sunday into early next week. This will likely kick run-off into high gear, so be safe around waterways!

Models are hinting at another trough and cold front next week around Tuesday or Wednesday, but it doesn't look overly impressive. Still, this could usher in a return to breezy winds, cooler temps and some scattered rain showers that will likely persist into Thursday. Stay tuned!