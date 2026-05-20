Weather Forecast: Warming & drying trend kicks off Thursday

MISSOULA - Showers & isolated, weaker thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours as a system passes through the region. Clouds will begin to break up overnight allowing for patchy morning fog Thursday.

Starting Thursday, a nice warming and drying trend takes shape with high pressure building in! Look for mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s (average)... upper 60s to low 70s for Friday with mainly sunny conditions again.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is shaping up to be a great one! As of now, those mainly sunny skies are expected to continue Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions and highs well into the 70s even pushing 80°... slight chance for a shower or two Memorial Day itself, but generally looks partly cloudy and mild.

Our next system (with precip. & slightly cooler temps) looks to move in as early as Monday night, but likely Tuesday into Wednesday.