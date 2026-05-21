Weather Forecast: Warming & drying trend through the weekend

MISSOULA - The exiting system from midweek is slower to leave than expected, so just a few more clouds and isolated showers are in the forecast for Thursday & even Friday with coverage and intensity decrease each day. Although our warming trend has started, these extra clouds may keep temps slightly below those that were forecast - still, we'll top out in the 60s Thursday.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs well into the 60s if not low 70s.

That warming trend ramps up this weekend with highs now well into the 70s and even pushing 80° by Sunday & Monday for some with dry and very sunny conditions!

Memorial Day itself will feature sunshine to start with clouds increasing by the afternoon. An evening shower or thunderstorm will be possible as a cold front/system approach the region.

That system looks to provide cooler, breezy & unsettled weather for much of next week - especially Tuesday & Wednesday.