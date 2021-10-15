Weather Forecast: Warming it up for the weekend

MISSOULA — Southwest Montana will have the best chance to get some sunshine Friday, while northwest Montana continues to see cloudy skies. A few light rain showers will be possible for locations in far northwest Montana (Troy, Libby, Eureka). High temperatures Friday will range in the low to upper 50s.

Warm weather is expected this weekend with sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday does look to be the warmest day of the weekend with some areas reaching the low 70s.

Temperatures will drop back to seasonal normal (50s) to start next week. However, the overall trend is to keep mild and dry fall weather in place with highs returning to the 60s by the middle and end of next week.