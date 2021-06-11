Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures this weekend

MISSOULA — A wet ground and clearing skies overhead are perfect ingredients for some valley fog to develop this morning across western Montana. Some fog may become quite dense at times. Once this clears expect partly sunny skies overhead with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

A weak system will briefly bring rain showers back to northwest Montana early Saturday morning. These will then clear with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure will strengthen over the western half of the United States to start next week leading to sunny and hot weather. Temperatures will be in the low to upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool a bit by the middle of next week, however, with high pressure still over head sunshine and dry weather will stick around. Expect very nice weather by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.