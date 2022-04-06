Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — As high pressure builds, temperatures slowly warm and winds die down to end the week. Expect highs in the 40s to low 50s Wednesday, upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and mid to upper 60s with even a few low 70s Friday.

This warm up won't last long as a strong cold front moves through Friday evening bringing much colder temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

As the cold front moves through, it will bring gusty west winds and snow showers. Expect pass-level snow Friday night through the weekend. Some valley locations may experience snow showers on Saturday and this could lead to patchy black ice Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be dramatically colder on Saturday as highs drop from the 60s and even a few 70s Friday into the just the 40s on Saturday. Gusty westerly winds between 20 and 35 mph will make it feel even colder.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s as we start next week making it feel more like late winter especially with snow or graupel showers possible each day.