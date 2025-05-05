Weather Forecast: Warming up again this week

MISSOULA — After some nice Spring showers the past few days, high pressure and warm weather quickly return for the rest of the week.

Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with 80s returning Friday into the weekend.

Looking at the extended forecast, models show the ridge beginning to break down by Sunday as our next cold front approaches.

An early look showers afternoon thunderstorms returning Sunday with highs back in the 50s and 60s, with rain showers by Monday of next week.