Weather Forecast: Warming up to end the week

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Some moisture could impact southwest Montana on both these days with a slight chance of a rain shower or thunderstorms. This is most likely south of I-90.

Another cold front will approach the northern Rockies by Sunday. We will reintroduce scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms for Sunday as highs remain in the 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s for Labor Day with scattered rain showers sticking around as well.