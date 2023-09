MISSOULA- Looking at another sunny, mild and dry day on Tuesday with highs running around 8° to 10° above normal.

A weak cold front moves through tonight into Wednesday. Not much rain is expected with this, however, an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday.

Expect cooler temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will start to warm back up as high pressure returns to end the week with highs back in the upper 70s and 80s Friday into the weekend.