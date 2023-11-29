Weather Forecast: Weather pattern change on the way

MISSOULA — High pressure is again leading to valley inversions, low-lying clouds and fog today.

The highs for those stuck under these inversions are only in the 20s and low 30s.

A weak system will approach Western Montana on Thursday allowing these inversions to start breaking up, however, they do not appear to completely break apart, so another day with some clouds and fog is expected.

This system will bring light snow or a few flurries to Western Montana on Friday. Expect highs to top out in the 30s.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific will bring a nice amount of moisture to western Montana Friday night - Sunday.

This weather setup is favorable for heavy snow in the Mountains along the Montana/Idaho border. Models are showing a good chance for 8"-to-12" of snow for Lolo and Lookout passed and 6"-to-10" for Lost Trail Pass Friday through Sunday. Expect far lesser amounts for passes east of here.

Valleys will also see snow Friday night into Saturday. Right now, around 1"-to-2" could fall for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

Lower elevations west of these locations — such as Superior, St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Libby and Troy — could see higher amounts, 3"-to-5" of snow during this time.

As warmer air moves in, snow levels will rise by Sunday leading to more of a rain and snow mix in the valleys with snow continuing in the mountains.

By Monday, most valleys will be back in the upper 30s to low 40s with any precipitation falling as rain in the lower elevations.

