Weather Forecast: Weather pattern remains quiet

MISSOULA — Not a bad Tuesday with some sunshine across Western Montana and highs in the low to mid 30s.

A couple of weak weather disturbances could bring a few light mountain snow showers and maybe a flurry or two in the valleys on Wednesday and Thursday.

But for the most part, we'll stay dry with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

The next weather system to watch moves in for the weekend with mountain snow along with valley snow or rain/snow.

It looks like the best chance for valleys to pick up some light snow will be Saturday afternoon and evening with 1" of snow possible especially across Northwest Montana.

Precipitation then looks to change to rain/snow in the valleys for Sunday before another ridge of high pressure sets up next week.

