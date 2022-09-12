Weather Forecast: Week ahead looks to be smoky and rainy

MISSOULA — The week ahead looks to be very smoky, with lots of clouds mixed in the atmosphere.

Fortunately, the smoke will keep temperatures mild this week, even though the extended smoke forecast shows that air quality will continue to decline.

In the middle of the week, showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any moisture would be welcome to help put out fires, but the rain chances are only around 20-40% Tuesday through Thursday.

Weather models are unclear looking into the weekend, with the rain pattern either clearing out or sticking around Friday to Saturday.

Overall, this week will feel a little gloomy, rainy, and smoky.