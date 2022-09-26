Weather Forecast: Week ahead will be warm and dry

MISSOULA — This week will be the last week of September and it looks to be both warming and drying overall.

While the mornings will still be cool, the daytime temperatures will reach 10 - 15 degrees above normal.

A high pressure system will be building over the next few days that will be the cause of the warm and dry conditions.

On Thursday, a short cold front looks to move in which will drop temperatures closer to their normal average, and potentially bring some gusty winds and rain showers.

The rainy conditions will not last long or be very strong, with clearer weather returning quickly on Friday.

