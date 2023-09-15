Weather Forecast: Weekend Planner

MISSOULA — Looking at nothing but sunshine, warm temperatures and dry conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will approach western Montana Sunday, temperatures will still be warm (70s and 80s) however, expect increasing clouds through the day and breezy winds.

Behind the front, temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday topping out in the low to upper 70s.

Our weather will really start to change Tuesday as a low pressure system approaches. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The low moves into the northern Rockies Wednesday and looks to stick around into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday with rain showers developing as well.

Also, with the cooler air snow will be possible in the higher elevations mostly above 6,000 ft. For those planning on recreating in the backcountry, be prepared for chilly, cold and wet conditions.