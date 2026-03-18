Weather Forecast: Well above average highs to end the work week

MISSOULA - Warmer temperatures associated with a large ridge of high pressure across the southwestern U.S. have made their way to the northern Rockies! Some areas of southwest & south central Montana have already eclipsed 70° as of early Wednesday afternoon!

PM Weather 3.18.26

Highs will remain on the mild side the next few days topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s in a cloudier, somewhat showery northwest Montana and in the low 60s to low 70s the further south you go. Subsequently, more sunshine will be found the further south you go, too.

An Avalanche Warning is in place for several ranges in northwest Montana into Thursday morning.

Erin Yost

As mentioned earlier this week, while on the northern fringe of the big, western ridge, northwest Montana will be placed in a showery pattern with off/on rain and mostly cloudy skies into Friday.

Everyone in western Montana will experience a cold front passing through on Saturday with widespread scattered showers and more seasonable highs in the low 50s... overall, pretty minimal impacts.

As of now, Sunday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.