Weather Forecast: We're looking at a pleasant weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Friday's quick-moving system is on its way out and being replaced with weak high pressure for the weekend.

That means we'll see dry conditions with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday and upper 30s to upper 40s for Sunday.

A more organized and very moisture-laden system looks to move in early next week with the potential for heavy mountain snow, but varying precipitation types for our valleys as highs look to fluctuate greatly.

Right now, there's a chance we could see a wintry mix making for some messy morning commutes, so stay tuned!

