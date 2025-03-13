Weather Forecast: Wet and windy weekend expected; possible travel impacts

MISSOULA — Our fool's spring will be put on pause this weekend as some winter weather returns to Western Montana.

For the most part, Friday looks calm. Scattered showers are still possible through the day, with slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Overall, our weather will be in transition Friday before more change arrives this weekend.

A weak atmospheric river will bring in moisture by Sunday. Sunday looks like the day we get the brunt of the storm, but we are expecting light valley rain/snow on Saturday as well.

If you have spring break travel plans and must head to a mountain pass, please check the conditions before leaving.

Several passes, including Lookout and Marias, are forecasted to receive 8"-12" of snow between now and Sunday.

Temperatures will be helpful in all of this — keeping most impacts to a minimal at the valley level. Highs should remain in a mix of 40s over the next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: