Weather Forecast: Widespread, light valley snow on tap Thursday morning

MISSOULA — A secondary frontal system will move in overnight, bringing snow back to the region.

This time, temperatures will be cold enough for all valleys to see snow; however, this system is weaker in comparison to Tuesday night’s system.

Still, we’ll likely see slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute with valleys looking at a trace to 2”.

Area passes (such as Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail & Marias) should pick up 2”-6” of new snow.

Highs will top out right where they should on Thursday in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A few scattered snow showers will be possible running into early Friday, with drier conditions by Friday afternoon when high pressure begins to build in.

That high pressure will allow for with a quiet, stable weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 30s to low-40s.

Valley inversions and fog will be something to watch for as mainly dry conditions stay put into next week.

