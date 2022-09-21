Weather Forecast: Widespread rain Thursday

MISSOULA - We are looking at a sunny and breezy day Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

The winds will continue and even pick up a bit this evening.

A Lake Wind Advisory will again go into place at 6 p.m. tonight and last through midnight for Flathead Lake.

Gusts of 30-to-40 mph will be possible creating waves around 1-to-3 feet.

A low pressure will bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms tonight into Thursday.

Rain showers will work their way from south to north impacting southwest Montana first this evening then moving into northwest Montana by early Thursday morning.

Rain amounts of at least .25" are expected for all of western Montana.

However, the heaviest rain is expected in Mineral, Sanders, Lake, Flathead and Missoula counties, where valleys could see .50 - 1.00" of precipitation by Thursday evening.

Mountains in these locations could pick up 1.50" of rain.

This system will quickly clear out with sunshine and highs in the 60s Friday.

High pressure will build again this weekend and continue into next week with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s by Tuesday.

