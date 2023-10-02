Weather Forecast: Widespread rain tonight

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies with a few light rain showers today for parts of Western Montana.

The highs are running right where we saw them through the weekend topping out in the 50s.

A system will bring widespread rain tonight into early Tuesday morning. Most areas will see rain in the .10"-to-.25" range.

Expect a few showers to linger Tuesday morning as you head out the door. However, as high pressure is building we will see some clearing with a bit of sunshine by the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to clear skies and warm temperatures into the weekend, expect highs in the 60s by Friday then upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

