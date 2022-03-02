Weather Forecast: Widespread rain Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a brief break from the rain yesterday afternoon and evening, showers return Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for that Wednesday morning commute. As temperatures hover right around freezing, wet roads could refreeze or precipitation could fall as freezing rain leading to ice and black ice. By mid to late morning precipitation will fall as all rain with highs today warming into the 40s and low 50s.

Rain showers stick around tonight into Thursday. The most widespread and steady rain will fall across northwest Montana Thursday with drier conditions the further south you go. For example, Kalispell has around an 80% chance of rain, Missoula has a 40% chance and Hamilton is looking at a 20% chance.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for snow to return to the valleys Friday. Moisture will be limited by this time as the atmospheric river we've seen this week comes to an end, however, light snow amounts will be possible in the valleys with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

A weak ridge of high pressure sets up this weekend leading to dry weather. Temperatures will be running right around to slightly below seasonal average topping out in the 30s to low 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.