Weather Forecast: Widespread snow tonight

MISSOULA — Light snow showers will be possible Tuesday morning across western Montana. Really not expecting much accumulation in the valleys with just light amounts in the mountains. Cloudy and drier conditions develop this afternoon with highs ranging in the mid 30s to low 40s.

A stronger system will bring more widespread snow to all of western Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will fall in the mountains with valleys across western Montana picking up a few inches of snow as well. We are looking at a slippery and snowy commute to work Wednesday morning.

High pressure will return Thursday through Saturday bringing in warmer and drier weather. Expect highs to return to the low and mid 40s.

By Sunday and continuing into the start of next week, models are showing a potential cold and snowy weather pattern setting up. Details on this as we get closer.