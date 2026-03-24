Weather Forecast: Wind, rain & eventually cooler temps midweek

MISSOULA - A quick moving & small (but fairly potent) atmospheric river (subtropical moisture originating from the Hawaii-area) is working its way into the northern Rockies today and will continue into Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the region. We've already seen rises on many of our rivers, creeks & streams here in western Montana due to last week's record warmth, but we've also continued to see rainfall across northwest Montana specifically. While widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time, those living near waterways or in areas prone to nuisance flooding should monitor the situation in Lincoln, Sanders & Mineral Counties.

Erin Yost

With the cold front, windy conditions are expected with a few Wind Advisories out for various parts of western Montana:

Erin Yost

The gustiest winds are expected along the Divide and into the Butte/Blackfoot Region for our viewing area here in western Montana. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s Wednesday and 40s for Thursday.

Snow levels have been high to begin with, but will drop to valley floors by Wednesday evening. Light snow (maybe 1"-4") will fall at pass level Wednesday night into Thursday morning. I think the likeliest passes would be Lolo, Lookout & Marias - not so much Lost Trail, MacDonald or Homestake.

Erin Yost

A drying and warming trend begins Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect more sun than clouds Saturday with mid 50s to mid 60s and partly cloudy skies Sunday with 60s for highs. An isolated shower will be possible by the afternoon.