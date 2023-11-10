Weather Forecast: Windy day Saturday

MISSOULA — We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds outside this Friday. Other than some light mountain snow showers expect a mostly dry day with highs in the 40s.

Another system will bring another round of light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow on Saturday.

The mountains and valleys across northwest Montana have the best chance to see these rain and snow showers with drier conditions for areas further south.

The bigger impacts tomorrow will be the gusty winds that develop, especially during the afternoon. Mountains could see winds gusting 40-50 mph with winds in the valleys gusting around 30-40 mph.

Starting Sunday and continuing through Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure builds leading to mild and dry weather.

Expect temperatures to be above seasonal normal topping out in the mid-40s to low 50s.

By Wednesday another weak system moves in bringing more light mountain snow and a chance for a light rain/snow mix in the valleys.