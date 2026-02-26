Weather Forecast: Windy end to the work week

MISSOULA — Gusty westerly winds will continue for the region through Friday with High Wind Warnings remaining along and east of the Divide.

For Western Montana, wind gusts in the 25 mph to 35 mph will be most common, with a few faster speeds along the Divide and in the higher terrain.

Friday will feature more sun the further south you go, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s across west central and Southwest Montana.

A backdoor cold front will stall along the Divide, allowing for scattered rain/snow showers in the valleys and mountain snow Friday into early Saturday for Northwest Montana with highs in the low to mid 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the West Glacier Region from noon Friday until 2am Saturday.

We can expect mainly sunny skies Sunday into Tuesday across the Northern Rockies with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Our next best bet for moisture looks to be Wednesday/Thursday, but it'll still remain mild.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: