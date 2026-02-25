Weather Forecast: Windy to end the work week

MISSOULA — While we'll see a few terrain-based snow showers, our focus will shift to gusty westerly winds for the next couple of days.

Valley locations will see widespread gusts from 25 mph to 35mph, which is enough to blow around unsecured trash cans, recycling bins and lightweight patio furniture. If you're in Southwest Montana, expect stronger gusts up to 50 mph.

For those driving high-profile vehicles or towing trailers, prepare for dangerous crosswinds over the mountain passes and along the Divide, where gusts could peak between 60 mph to 80 mph. High Wind Warnings are in place here.

Expect more sun the further south you go on Thursday, with highs in the 40s.

A weak disturbance will brush Northwest Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain Front late Thursday into early Saturday with a few rain/snow showers for the valleys and mountain snow. Elsewhere, more sun than clouds are expected with highs in the 40s — mid 40s to low 50s for the weekend.

Early next week looks dry and sunny with slightly above average highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: