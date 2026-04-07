Weather Forecast: Windy Tuesday; another warm up ahead

MISSOULA - A mainly dry cold front will track across the state today with gusty & potentially damaging winds.

Wind Advisories are in effect across western Montana for gusts in the 40-50mph range. NWS Missoula notes the highest probabilities for gusts around (& possibly exceeding) 50mph include Ashley Lake to Kila, Blacktail Mountain, MacDonald Pass and over the Divide. There is a 60% chance for greater than 50mph between Florence and Corvallis, generally along and west of Highway 93. High Wind Warnings are already in place for much of Montana east of the Divide for even windier conditions. Highs will range from the mid 50s to low 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with ample sunshine building in quickly behind the passage of the front.

High pressure will strengthen for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and upper 50s to around 70°!

A southwesterly flow will usher in the threat for thunderstorms Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun with 60s, but the return to mountain snow and valley rain increases with another front by Sunday sticking around into early next week.