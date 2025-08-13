Weather Forecast: Windy Wednesday ahead

MISSOULA — A mainly dry cold front will make its way through the Northern Rockies on Wednesday with quite a bit of wind... we're talking gusts in the 30 mph to 40 mph range. That, combined with very low relative humidity values (& the heat!) will create critical fire conditions. A few Red Flag Warnings have been posted around western Montana and a Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake.

Erin Yost

Erin Yost

Highs will still top out in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday, but drop at bit into the low to mid 80s for Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s Friday behind the front. Breezy conditions at times will also linger behind the passage of the cold front these days.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the extended forecast with an isolated threat of a shower or thunderstorm Friday, Saturday & Sunday otherwise, we’ll see a very nice mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s to kick off next week.