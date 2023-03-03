Weather Forecast: Winter conditions on the mild side for the weekend

MISSOULA — Winter conditions will be more mild this weekend, with wind gusts weakening and snow showers scattering throughout the day today.

As we transition from the morning to the afternoon, wind gusts could pick up between 20-30 MPH in west-central and southwest Montana, but overall the gusts have died down compared to what was forecasted.

The gusts will be just enough though to make temperatures feel much colder today. Daytime highs are expected to hit right around freezing.

Scattered snow showers also look to taper today. Most valleys will only see flurries or a light dusting. Mountains will continue to receive heavier snowfall until tomorrow.

Clouds will build once the snow leaves, making Saturday a cloudy day with cool temperatures.

Very light snow chances return to the forecast Sunday.

As for next week, weather models are in disagreement right now. Some models suggest wet and cool weather, while some suggest drier and overcast weather.