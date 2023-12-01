Weather Forecast: Winter storm begins today, intensifies Saturday

MISSOULA — To kick off this new month, mother nature is bringing a strong winter storm for the Northern Rockies.

For the most part, this storm will heavily impact mountain ranges and mountain passes. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the areas of most concern from 4 or 5 PM tonight to 4 or 5 PM Saturday or Sunday:

1. Lower Clark Fork Region

"Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 15 inches from Lookout Pass to Taft, 4 to 8 to Haugan. Lower elevations 2 to 4 inches, with a mix of freezing rain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

From 5 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute."

2. Kellogg, Osburn, Lookout Pass, Wallace, Pinehurst, Fernwood, St. Maries, Fourth of July Pass, Dobson Pass, and Mullan.

"Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 feet in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the valleys.



Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute." Hence, if you have travel planned for this weekend over either Lookout or Lolo Pass, consider finding alternate ways to reach your destination. Valleys will not be excluded from the winter weather though. Most locations should expect on and off snow showers with slick spots on roadways at times. The snow looks to intensify on Saturday before transitioning Sunday into more of a wintry mix. Please continue to check road conditions both Saturday and Sunday, as driving conditions will likely be changing throughout each day. Snow will help clear out current inversions and raise temperatures going into next week. Expect 30s to continue through the weekend with 40s by Tuesday. Despite this system possibly causing some problems on roadways, some snow would be highly beneficial to the region right now. Take the precautions needed to be safe this weekend & let it snow!