Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Winter storm through Wednesday

Snow, blowing and drifting snow along with cold temperatures are expected.
Heavy snow ahead
Lewis
Heavy snow ahead
Heavy snow ahead1
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The main talking points are arctic air along with widespread precipitation will lead to several days of snow around Western Montana.

For your Monday expect cold temperatures, gusty winds and light snow. Most areas will see an inch or less.

A more steady push of precipitation moves in tonight and Tuesday morning. This will primarily impact areas along and south of I-90 with 3"-to-7" of snow possible.

During this first push Northwest Montana will see the lightest amounts with snow around 1-to-3".

On and off snow will continue through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This is when Northwest Montana will see the most steady snow with 2"-to-6" possible.

During this time, snow will continue to add up for west-central and Southwest Montana.

We'll briefly dry things out Wednesday afternoon into Thursday before models show another round of snow moving in by Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader