Weather Forecast: Winter storm tonight through Tuesday

MISSOULA — A strong cold front and low pressure system will bring heavy snow to the mountains of Western Montana this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Along with the snow, strong winds of 40 mph to 50 mph will lead to very difficult travel and the potential for whiteout conditions. The heaviest snow will fall across Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes.

A Blizzard Warning is in place from Marias Pass to East Glacier. Here, heavy snow could be accompanied by 70 mph to 80 mph winds leading to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions.

Tonight from 6 p.m. until midnight, valleys could see snow bands set up. Those that fall under the stronger bands will see brief periods of heavy snow along with rapidly changing road conditions. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for valley locations through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

High pressure moves in Wednesday through Saturday leading to a warmer and drier weather pattern with sunny skies overhead.

