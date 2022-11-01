Weather Forecast: Winter Storm tonight through Wednesday

MISSOULA - Northwest Montana will see scattered rain showers throughout the day Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

West-central and southwest Montana remain mostly dry with highs in the 50s to even low 60s.

A strong cold front will bring mountain snow along with valley rain/snow late tonight into Wednesday.

Mountain passes such as Marias and Lookout could see as much as 4"-to-10" of snow.

Other passes will see lesser amounts but still expect winter driving conditions through the day Wednesday.

Valleys of northwest Montana, specifically areas north of Polson through the Flathead Valley will see accumulating slushy snow Wednesday morning with around 1" to 4" possible. Expect higher amounts the Further north you go.

Areas from around Troy to Eureka could also see accumulating snow in the 1"-to-4" range.

The Glacier Region will see snow amounts of 3"-to-6" in the lower elevations.

The lower elevations from around Libby south through the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will be a bit warmer leading to precipitation falling mainly as rain/snow.

This will limit snow accumulation to just minor amounts, specifically on grassy surfaces.

After a brief dry day Thursday, active weather quickly returns Saturday and into the weekend.

Saturday a warm and very moist air mass looks to bring widespread heavy snow to the mountains and rain/snow to the valleys.

If you are traveling over any mountain passes Saturday, once again, be prepared for winter travel.

Next week, the coldest air of the season moves in.

This will drop highs into the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and teens.

Snow will also remain in the forecast with accumulating valley snow becoming more likely as well.

